Pondering The Demise Of Newsvine.....

I can't say that I am at all surprised by the announcement of Newsvines shutting down. Many here have in fact been predicting for a few years now that this was coming. I have been one of them. The end started when they went to the Nation format and the coffins lid was slammed shut this past election when the Dem's got rolled over.

At the end of the day, MSN is a business and it's attempt at having a Democratic Site to push their agenda failed and it failed epically, as this past election showed. With failure comes losses and for MSN the losses included losses of ad revenue, once the various businesses realized that this site would never produce the results they expected or wanted.

It's no different for any business. I build homes for a living and point blank, I do not build Low-Income Housing. There is no real money in it and I'm in business to make money, not to build Cookie Cutter shacks for the Masses. There are plenty of Builders out there willing to do that. I am not one of them. It's no different for MSN. They want results and they didn't get it. Period. So they've chosen to shut down one of their Dead Ducks and let the other various sites continue on with the mission.

A few years back this would have bothered me and probably a lot. I would have missed even the people who dislike or hate me and constantly Troll me. I have no problem with the Haters. I readily admit I'm somewhat of a Pirate and not very likable and I'm okay with that. Only somebody with a weak mind or spirit worries about others "liking" them. Which is why I never block anybody from my Nation or put anybody on "Ignore". (The only exception to that is that I have any Nation that has me blocked banned from commenting on any of my stuff. If the bitches won't let me respond to their comments, than they won't be commenting in their own Nation. They'll have to do it where I can respond.)

And yea, the whole Blocking Nations or people is but one of the many reasons that NV is shutting down. Both sides do it and do it in mass. I've watched both sides ban nations or people when no violation happened and I've watched both sides make every justification or excuse they can to explain it.

So here it is in a nutshell. Y'all can point fingers and play the blame game all you want -and we all know that many of you will- but the simple fact is, we have nobody to blame but ourselves for this.

So all I can say is, take care all and I wish you the best of luck.....