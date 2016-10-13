Newsvine

Cold Vengeance

 

Indonesia to begin castrating paedophiles

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
I do not care if any of this is a supposed deterrent or not.

I see it as a just punishment and the United States should follow suit. But of course we won't. Noooo, can't do that now, can we!

I just find it amazing that as the most violent society in the Free World -both men AND women- that we always want to whine about Cruel and/or Unusual Punishment and yet as a Nation we are always talking about how just we are.

We aren't just. What we are is self-serving on when real justice is served and it's never for the little guy/gal.

These people now have the tools to deal with these POS's and hopefully they fully implement and use it.

