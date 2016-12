To me, one paragraph say's everything that really needed to be said.....

"The reality is that the Clinton campaign, I think, and the Democratic Party in general totally misread the electorate," he said. "They misread the fact that millions of Americans were hurting, millions of Americans really were disillusioned with - and angry at - Washington. And Hillary Clinton could not be distinguished from that."

That is why the Dem's lost as big as they did on November 8, 2016.