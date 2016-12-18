Gun retailers report a run on firearms after passage of new California restrictions

Read the story in full, but this comment say's it all in a nutshell and it shows you just how freakin' stupid these clowns running California are.

"People are angry," Brown said. "They are angry with the Legislature because (the law) doesn't address crime. Nothing in the law addresses criminals. It's another way of cutting back on what's available to law abiding citizens, and that's why they are angry." Alex Lopez, the owner of Western Firearms in Bell, confirmed that gun buyers don't like the direction the new laws are taking the state. "They can't figure out how this is going to affect criminals from getting access to firearms," Lopez said.

That's because it's not. No laws will ever effect criminals getting guns and for damned sure restricting the average law abiding citizen isn't going to stop it.

You just can't fix stupid and all these laws do are....well, absolutely nothing.

What a bunch of idiots.....