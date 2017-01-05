Texas teen slammed to the ground in pool party video sues city, police for $5M

OMG! This is the most ridiculous shit I've ever heard. He put her on the ground and then she tried to get up. He pushed her down again. All of this as a mob is surrounding him and as can easily be seen, is acting very aggressive towards him. He didn't punch her, kick her or anything else. He pushed her down, held her, and then as she tried to get back up after being told to stay down, he pushes her down again.

And this is abuse? Really?

All I can say is, I hope the City fights this to the very end and doesn't give her one solitary penny. They also need to make her pay for the cost of the city's defense of this nonsense.

I am all for making the Police pay when they actually abuse somebody.

This is not such a case and anybody who say's otherwise is wearing blinders.