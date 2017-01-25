How Comfortable Are You When Truly Isolated?

Last week I received a letter from a Law Firm that has a Class Action Suit going against pretty much every Prison in the Nation that has a SHU (Security Housing Unit) like Confinement Housing area and basically, they want me to do a Deposition on the psychological and/or mental effects that my long-term SHU Confinement had on me while in both Pelican Bay in California and Raiford in Florida. They even want me to talk to a Shrink for them.

Now, I am going to do neither. That was then and this is now and frankly, it's not my fight anymore. Once upon a time they probably could have gotten me on board, but not anymore. I have priorities in my life and even though I know and understand how bad prison reform is needed, I also know that it's not my fight anymore and I have my Daughters future and life to think about. Never mind my life. It's about hers. So I sent the letter to my Attorney and he is going to politely and gently tell them to fuck off.

But, it did get me to thinking about it. Could those years in the SHU have somehow effected me? Doing normal Max' time is tough enough as it is, but the SHU brings it to a whole new level. And when you have a "No Human Contact" order also hanging over your ass, you are talking about total isolation. There is ZERO communication with another Convict and if for some reason you have to leave your cell, it's a fucking nightmare ordeal.

You are behind a double iron door and they will not even open the 2nd door until you face the opposite wall, get on your knees with your hands behind your back and you place your forehead on the ground. And this is after you have already stripped naked while they watch through the door. They will then come in with 4 Officers and they handcuff, shackle and box you up. These C.O.'s are wearing full body armor and depending on which Crew is working, maybe helmets with face shields. They of course have both electrified shields and Tasers if it becomes necessary. And mind you, this is level 4/5, so there are Gunners on the Wings. They carry Mini 14's and there are signs all over the place that tell you in multiple languages that THERE ARE NO WARNING SHOTS. If they have to shoot, they shoot to kill. Period.

So, you learn real quick not to create any reason to have to leave the cell. It's simply not worth it. So basically, the only human contact you have is with either Security or Medical Staff and both of them are a waste of your time. At first you'll probably answer them when they address you, but after awhile you more or less say, "Fuck it. If I can't talk to anybody else, than I'm not going to talk to them either." So you start ignoring them. And soon their ignoring you back. They sign their little forms and hang the clips back on the door and everything is hunky-dorey. All the little initialed paperwork even say's so.

But in the meantime you are enclosed in 12x12 cell and the only thing you have is yourself and depending on how lucky you are, maybe some decent books. Hopefully you have people to write to. But if your in the SHU, the odd's are pretty damned good that your mail is closely read and photographed and all your incoming mail is always delayed forever as it goes through their security process. But that's it. That's your life. You never go to the "yard", because the yard for you is a cage that you can walk 10 steps in either direction, but you can't spread your arms all the way out without touching the sides. It's literally like a Tiger cage or something. That's your Recreation. And remember, to get that one hour, you have to go through the whole routine I described up above and keep in mind, you have to do it twice. Both coming and going. So fuck the yard too. You just don't go. Not worth it. I can pace in my own cell.

And you do that for day in and day out, for YEARS at a time. I spent YEARS behind those god-damned iron doors. So what do you think? Do you think that type of Confinement is Cruel & Unusual Punishment and do you think it can effect you mentally or emotionally? Would you be able to cope or do you think it would drive you crazy?