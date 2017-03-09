NFL executive: Colin Kaepernick 'an embarrassment to football'

I have to say that I agree with the Exec'. I also find it amusing that he opted out of his Contract, considering it's 50/50 at best if another team will even sign him. Even the Bears won't take him and their desperate for a QB.

K without question has the Right to his protest, but the teams also have the Right to not sign him. I also find it amusing that K stated last year that he would continue kneeling until he felt that the injustices were righted and yet now that he has realized that most teams won't even consider signing him, he is backtracking on that.

Funny.....