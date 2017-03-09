Newsvine

Cold Vengeance

 

About Don't pretend that you know or understand me. You don't. Articles: 16 Seeds: 68 Comments: 14495 Since: Apr 2013

NFL executive: Colin Kaepernick 'an embarrassment to football'

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Cold Vengeance View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Thu Mar 9, 2017 4:11 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

I have to say that I agree with the Exec'. I also find it amusing that he opted out of his Contract, considering it's 50/50 at best if another team will even sign him. Even the Bears won't take him and their desperate for a QB.

K without question has the Right to his protest, but the teams also have the Right to not sign him. I also find it amusing that K stated last year that he would continue kneeling until he felt that the injustices were righted and yet now that he has realized that most teams won't even consider signing him, he is backtracking on that.

Funny.....

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor