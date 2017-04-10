Arkansas prepares to execute 8 men in 11 days: Justice, or an 'assembly line of death'?

I had to think about this one for awhile, but in the end, I find that I don't have a problem with it.

I think it's just the idea of it that bothers me, but the Death Penalty itself does not. I think it to be a just penalty for certain crimes.

And I have had not 1, but 2 of my childhood friends already put to death via Death Penalty cases and I have another friend on Death Row in Texas right now. One killed a Cop for basically no reason and the other killed 3 people in a Dope Robbery that went bad when they tried to buck the Jack. The one awaiting execution robbed and killed a man because he refused to pay him for a job he did. (I'm not behind his sentence. There were circumstances to the case and although LIP would have been just, I do not think the DP is justified here.)

But in the end, I have no problem with this. I think they need to be more vigilant about the way they do these things in the future, but at the end of the day, these guys were all sentenced to death and that's exactly what they are receiving.

It just so happens that their being clipped back-to-back-to-back......well, you get the idea.