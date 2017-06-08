A Manhattan District Where School Choice Amounts to Segregation

This is one example that pretty much exemplifies what I have said all along.

People of ALL races will segregate if given the choice and all for pretty much the same reasons.

They want to be among their own kind.

Pretty much every parent involved here was born after forced integregation, so it's not like segregation is all they've ever known. Forcing people to mix it up will never truly work and time is proving that.

In most examples where free choice is involved, people will choose to be among their own kind of people and that's a fact that has been proved time and time again.