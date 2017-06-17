Wow! Since When Did NV Become So Fun! Total Free For All!

I haven't been around much, but apparently things have really gone bare knuckle all of a sudden. I'm guessing there are no official Moderators or if there is, they aren't really moderating? I've seen everything except flat out Death Threats and I'm betting I just missed them.

But either way, I'm not sure if I actually like what I'm seeing or not, but I know this. It sure is a lot more fun! Maybe not as intelligent or thought provoking, but a hell of a lot more fun. It's a Hoot trying to figure out who the Rereg's are and who they were in their past lives. And then all of the same 'ole past enemies are now saying what they always wanted to say to begin with, but couldn't because of the Coh.

Now THAT I like, because for a lot of people here, they hide behind a certain mask of respectability and they always withheld because of the Coh. But now the truth and the true faces are showing for a lot of people and that my friends is.....power. That exposes weakness and the cracks that were always there.

Certain people? Like Angry Left for one?

I fucking LOVE that guy. Never mind that I disagree with him 98% of the time. I love him because at least he's 100% honest about who he is, what he is and what he thinks. He even admits to his hypocrisy and a bunch of other shit. He just doesn't give a shit and what you see is what you get and that's just the way it is. I'll respect that every single time. I respect him. I may not like him, but I absolutely respect him. And he's one of the few here that one day I WILL party with that Dude.

So I don't know. Part of me -the juvenile part- loves all this chaos I'm seeing. It's knowledge at it's core and it's an insight to the real mentality and mood swinging randomly in the air. Paying attention to these things kept me alive and ahead of the game for many years and anybody who discounts this shit.....well, you are already behind the 8 ball.

But I also miss the intelligent discussions and I guess I might as well get used to that loss, because that ended here -in truth- a long long time ago. So who knows. I'm rarely here anymore and the only reason I'm hanging around now is because I promised My Boops no work for 3 straight days and the all the plans we had went to shit because of the weather.

Time to take a few Tokes.....