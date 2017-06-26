Newsvine

Cold Vengeance

 

About Don't pretend that you know or understand me. You don't. Articles: 17 Seeds: 71 Comments: 14952 Since: Apr 2013

College Professor Fired Following Appearance on Fox News Where She Defended a Black Lives Matter Party

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Cold Vengeance View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Mon Jun 26, 2017 4:31 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

She should absolutely be fired. If she was white and said the same things in reverse, than every Lefty here would be screaming for her head.

I have no problem with her being racist or Pro Black or however else you wish to word it. That's absolutely her Right. But those stances can have repercussions and if you are a Professor in a Public University.....well, those stances can and SHOULD get you fired.

I just find it hilarious how in one breath she can say the things she did and then in the next breath whine about deserving a "safe space".

I guess the concept that she has white students whom she might offend with her feelings is irrelevant to her and frankly, to fucking bad if she felt "humiliated" by the way they dumped her ass.

Maybe she humiliated or offended other people with her comments. She obviously did.

She received exactly what she deserved. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor