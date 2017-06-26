College Professor Fired Following Appearance on Fox News Where She Defended a Black Lives Matter Party

She should absolutely be fired. If she was white and said the same things in reverse, than every Lefty here would be screaming for her head.

I have no problem with her being racist or Pro Black or however else you wish to word it. That's absolutely her Right. But those stances can have repercussions and if you are a Professor in a Public University.....well, those stances can and SHOULD get you fired.

I just find it hilarious how in one breath she can say the things she did and then in the next breath whine about deserving a "safe space".

I guess the concept that she has white students whom she might offend with her feelings is irrelevant to her and frankly, to fucking bad if she felt "humiliated" by the way they dumped her ass.

Maybe she humiliated or offended other people with her comments. She obviously did.

She received exactly what she deserved.