Kaepernick remains sidelined as training camps open, and questions linger

Can somebody please explain to me why any type of "Investigation" is necessary here? Since when do NFL teams have to explain WHY they don't want somebody on their team? They can pretty much have any reason they want to just so long as it's not discrimatory or sexist in nature and that includes not liking his position on issues and it certainly applies to not liking or wanting the backlash that comes along with his issues.

Kap' has every Right to his protests, but what he doesn't have a Right to is a job on an NFL team. That is a priviledge granted to him via the teams and the teams have decided that he isn't worth the hassle that comes along with him.

Me thinks he needs to go to the BLM for a job. They have the same goals as Kap'.....